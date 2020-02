A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Doanald Trump was right to ban immigrants from Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a post on his Twitter handle- @realFF, on Sunday.

He tweeted: “Not surprised about the American Visa ban on Nigerians.What do you expect when ur Govt. encourages BH &Fulani militants.Our country has become a haven for the most dangerous terrorist orgs. in the world over 4 years. Do you expect @realDonaldTrump to close his eyes to that?”