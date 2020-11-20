BREAKING: Vendors On Rampage In Abuja Over killing Of Colleague

By Myke Agunwa, Abuja

Newspaper vendors have blocked the Area one axis, Abuja in protest over the death of their colleague.

A trigger hungry police man had on Thursday around Federal Secretariat, snuffed life out of the vendor.

The victim, identified as Ifeanyi Okereke, was subsequently rushed to the National Hospital by his brother and some police officers, where he reportedly died.

It was learnt that the shooting happened when Okereke and other street vendors selling on the Shehu Shagari Way, Three Arms Zone, flocked around the convoy of the Speaker, who was said to be in the habit of giving out money anytime he passed them.

Details coming