BREAKING :Victor Giadom Takes Over As APC National Chairman, Cancels Screening And Disqualification of Edo Aspirants

The Acting Chairman of the APC, Victor Gaidom cancelled the screenings and disqualified the Aspirants for the 2020 Edo Governorship Primary Election.

This was done amidst tight security at the APC national Headquarters which led to a bit of confusion this morning.

Abiola Ajimobi was earlier announced as the new Acting Chairman of the Party by press sources.

Mr. Gaidom claims to have the support of the Party’s National Working Committee ( NWC) and used the justifications if a courier order to take control.

A court order recognises Victor Gaidom as the new Acting Chairman of the Party.