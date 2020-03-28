0 comments

[BREAKING] Video: FCTA Shut’s Down Christ Embassy Church in Abuja During Wedding Programme

The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA), shut down one of the branches of Christ Embassy church in Jabi Utako area in Abuja today.

On getting to the church premises, the FCTA enforcement team discovered that a wedding ceremony as well as other programmes were ongoing.

Ikharo Attah, the Chairman FCT traffic task team team addressed the crowd stating that

” Nobody has come to torment the house of God, nobody and we wont do it , it was clear and we understand very clearly what the bible records and what Paul told the church in Rome”

Attah concluded that what the church was doing at that moment was wrong and advised the members of the church to abide by the guidelines to stay safe.

