Breaking: WASSCE Will Hold August To September – Education Ministry

The Federal Government has announced a new date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was made known on Monday by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba at a briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Nwajiuba disclosed that the examination will hold from August 4th to September 5th, 2020.

“From the 4th of August to the 5th of September. Parents please take note.

“We have done the most we can to talk with our representatives at WAEC and this afternoon, we confirmed dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September.

“Local timings will be published.

“From tomorrow, this is what we are taking into our concluding stakeholder meetings with NCDC, Nigerian Union of Teachers, everybody will be at the stakeholders meeting tomorrow and this date is what we are going to look at.

“We will be asking that those who are not prepared yet should please go and prepare.

“We are continuing with registration for NECO. For those who have not concluded registration along those lines, this is the time to update and get your registration done.”