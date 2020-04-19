BREAKING: We Have Begun Contact Tracing For The 2 #COVID19 Cases Confirmed Yesterday In Ogun — Gov Dapo Abiodun
Yesterday, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed 49 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, out of which 2 were said to be from Ogun State.
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @dabiodunMFR, on Sunday said the 2 new confirmed cases are contacts of another patient with international travel history.
“We have begun contact tracing for both cases. Some close contacts have already been immediately identified and placed under close observation,” he said.
See tweets: