BREAKING: Wife Of Late Edo Former Speaker Kidnapped

Wife of the late fomer Speaker of the Edo State House Assembly Zakawanu Garuba has been kidnapped

A family source confirmed that she was kidnapped on her way to the burial of her late husband.

Mrs. Zakawabu was kidnapped between Okene and Okpilla.

The late Speaker and two-time member of Edo Assembly died of an undisclosed ailment at an Abuja hospital earlier today.

Born on 23 August 1965, in Akpekpe community, Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Garuba studied Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and was called to Bar in 1990.

He was elected into the Edo State House of Assembly in 2003, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.