BREAKING: Zamfara: Supreme Court Adjourns Sitting

The Supreme Court has again adjourned sitting on application by the All Progressives Congress for the Supreme Court to review its judgement delivered on May 24, 2019 in respect of the Zamfara state APC primary elections.

Hearing of the review application is now fixed for March 17.

When the matter came up on February 18, it was adjourned to March 2, for the fact that the 141st to the 178th respondents to the application did not appear in court and were not served with the hearing notice.

At a resumed hearing on Monday, the apex court noticed that the said respondents in view have still not been served.

On Monday, Robert Clarke SAN said he had served the 141st to 178th respondents but the Supreme Court said from its record, “there is no proof of service”.

Reacting, Clarke said he is in a delima and therefore requested for an adjournment to March 3, to enable him effect service.

The Supreme Court said if the addresses of the 141st to 178th respondents are not on the originating processes, “it means that the application is incompetent”.