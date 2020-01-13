Breaking| CJN Tanko storms out of Supreme Court

Overwhelmed with crowd at the Supreme Court hall, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has returned to his chambers.

The CJN, who is presiding over seven outstanding governorship appeals. said the hall was too rowdy.

The congestion was caused by supporters of the governors from Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, and Plateau states, who had stormed the apex court premises since 6:00am on Monday.

This prompted the Director of Litigation of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Gold to ask persons with no serious business in the court to leave.

Gold also directed the lead counsel and four others to be in the hall for each of the parties.

He said, “If you are not appearing as a lawyer for the appellant and respondent, please leave the hall. ”

More details later…