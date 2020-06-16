Breaking:Court Of Appeal Upholds Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman

Court of appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.



The three members panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Lamido while delivering judgment held that Oshiomhole’s appeal lacked merit.



On March 4 an FCT High Court granted an application by six members of the APC in Edo State suspending him from office as the party’s National Chairman.

Oshiomhole has been in a long battle with the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki thereby jeopardising the chances of the governor from seeking a second term election in the ruling party.