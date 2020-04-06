BREAKING|Court Rules On Funke Akindele And Husband’s Lock Down Violation, Sentences Them to 14 days Community service

Popular Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello have been sentenced to 14 days community service for violating the social distancing order of the Lagos state government.

The Magistrate court in its ruling ordered that the 14 days community service will be a three hours per day routine for the couple, excluding Saturday and Sunday. Also, they are to pay a fine of N100,000 each.

Funke and JJC Skillz have been instructed to submit the names and phone numbers of persons who attended their house party.

Also, the couple must compusorily visit 10 important public places within the State to educate the public on the consequences of noncompliance with the ‘sit at home’ order.

The Magistrate court ordered that the Lagos State government shall place the actress and her husband on isolation for monitoring, to determine their COVID-19 status.

Failure to abide by the court orders shall attract more severe punishments.