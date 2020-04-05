BREAKING:Funke Akindele Arrested For Violating Restriction Order

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested popular actress Funke Akindele who threw a party last week in honour of her husband birthday

A statement from the spokesperson of the police command reads”

Funke Akindele arrested for violating restriction orders in Lagos

“The Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.”.

The police also stated that they are undergoing investigation and are in search of the actress husband and JJC skills Musician Naira Marley are have been asked to report to the yaba station on Monday 6th April to avoid being declared wanted.