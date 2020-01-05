0 comments

BREAKING|JUSTICE FOR JUSTICE OBASI: Policemen involved in the assault of citizen – on Facebook video arrested

The Nigerian Police officer has arrested the SARS officer involved in brutalizing a young man and tagging him a fraudster.

Earlier today posted a video of alleged police brutality and tagged it #JusticeforObasi.

In his post he made a vivid explanation and illustration which display the unethical behaviour of the men of Nigeria Police Force.

Nigerian Police again as they chase an innocent Nigerian boy and collected his phone, the boy was only walking through the pedestrian lane.The reason is that he refused to be searched and also to unlock his phoneThey labelled the guy a fraduster(yahoo boy) without any evidence.

