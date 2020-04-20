BREAKING| NCDC Confirms 38 New Cases of #Covid19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has just confirmed 38 new cases of Covid19 19 in Nigeria.

As at 11:10 pm on the 20th of April, the NCDC uploaded on their official twitter account the new cases of Covid19 19 which include: 23 in Kano, 5 in Gombe,3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti bringing the total number of cases to 665

@NCDCgov tweeted

“Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188 Deaths: 22

