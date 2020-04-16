“Bribe-seeking Policemen Put Themselves At Risk Of Contracting #Covid19”

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo has told personel of the Nigerian Police to stop collecting bribe, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic is invoke globally.

Soyombo in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, on Thursday said: “By virtue of their greed, lots of bribe-seeking policemen are daily putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“When they stop cars, they touch ID cards of drivers, touch the dashboard of cars, tilt their heads into cars etc.“

By virtue of their greed, lots of bribe-seeking policemen are daily putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.



When they stop cars, they touch ID cards of drivers, touch the dashboard of cars, tilt their heads into cars etc. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 16, 2020

Continuing, soyombo said a doctor told him how he tries to educate these policemen on the dangers but they just won’t listen.

He added:

“Oga policeman, stop endangering yourself and innocent civilians rendering essential services.

“Embrace social distancing while enforcing this lockdown; be not blinded by greed!”

A doctor told me how he tries to educate these policemen on the dangers but they just won’t listen.



Oga policeman, stop endangering yourself and innocent civilians rendering essential services.



Embrace social distancing while enforcing this lockdown; be not blinded by greed! — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 16, 2020