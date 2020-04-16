“Bribe-seeking Policemen Put Themselves At Risk Of Contracting #Covid19”

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo has told personel of the Nigerian Police to stop collecting bribe, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic is invoke globally.
Soyombo in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, on Thursday said: “By virtue of their greed, lots of bribe-seeking policemen are daily putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“When they stop cars, they touch ID cards of drivers, touch the dashboard of cars, tilt their heads into cars etc.“
Continuing, soyombo said a doctor told him how he tries to educate these policemen on the dangers but they just won’t listen.
He added:
“Oga policeman, stop endangering yourself and innocent civilians rendering essential services.
“Embrace social distancing while enforcing this lockdown; be not blinded by greed!”