Bring Details of Missing Persons, Sanwo-Olu begs Lagosians

By Seun Adeuyi

The Lagos State government has called on all persons whose family members are missing to come forward with evidence.

The Chief Coroner of Lagos state, Honourable Justice M.A. Dada, in a statement, on Wednesday asked those who have lost their loved ones between October 19 to 27 of 2020, to come forward with relevant information that would assist in the identification exercise.

It called on concerned next-of-kins of victims to contact the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, for the identification exercise to span the next two weeks.

According to the statement concerned next-of-kin are to come along with clear photographs of the missing person and their own upper body photographs.

However, the notice held that it’s only after a definitive scientific identification where the profile of next-of-kin is compared with autopsy already collected from the deceased that the bodies will be released.

“This is to notify the general public that the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Honourable Justice M.A. Dada (Mrs) pursuant to Section 15, Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, 2015 the Pathology Team would want all those who have lost loved ones between October 19 – 27, 2020 (that is, next-of-kin of the victims) to provide relevant information that would assist the identification exercise.”

“The next-of-kin will be required to provide means of identification of themselves and their loved ones. Only the parents, siblings or children, in that decreasing order of preference are expected to come to the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

“The profile will be compared with those already collected at autopsy from the deceased. It is only after a definitive scientific identification that the bodies of the deceased shall be released by the office of the Chief Coroner to the next-of-kin for burial.” the announcement titled, “Coroner’s call for Identification of Missing Persons”, read partly.