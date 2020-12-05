Bring Terrorists To Their Knees, CAN To FG

By Adejumo Enock

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said the Nigerian Government needs to address the issue of rising lawlessness, banditry, and terrorism especially in the northern part of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the CAN President on Friday.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said, “We are pained to observe that killings and kidnapping of people are no longer news in the country and no one is immune from it. Why should we be watching for a nation well situated by God to become a land that is swallowing its inhabitants?

“While we, at CAN, reassure all Nigerians that we will not give up praying for this nation and giving pieces of advice to the government, we urge the government that ought to be more decisive in taking far-reaching security steps to rise up and do it.”

The CAN President said, a new approach supported by efforts to bring the criminals and mass murderers to their knees rather than finding excuses to justify the failure of governance are necessary to reduce the insecurity in the land.

The statement reads, “CAN calls on the security agencies to wake up from their prolonged slumber and save their image.

“The government is urged to think out of the box and take adequate steps to bring the terrorists to their knees rather than finding excuses to justify the failure of governance. Mass burials without a full-scale war is unprecedented and unacceptable.

The President stated that, “Continuous sympathy through press statements or condolence visit after many souls have been wasted is not acceptable anymore.

“What we need is adequate protection of lives and property by those we have put in charge to do so.”

The Christian Body while reacting to last week’s murder of rice farmers by Boko Haram in Borno stated that the security agencies failed to prevent it.

“We condemn the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno state by unknown persons suspected to be terrorists and call on the security agencies to stop the unending mass killings by the criminals who now operate with impunity all over the country more devastating in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

According to the statement, “We are shocked, disturbed, saddened to learn that criminals suspected to be terrorists (but for which a terrorist group had claimed responsibilities) invaded a community and murdered the innocent farmers while harvesting their products.

“As usual, the number of the deceased gruesomely murdered remains disputed by the Federal Government.

“To us at CAN, 43 was not only frightening but inexcusable by those who should have prevented it. The massacre was wicked and completely satanic.

The statement further reads, “A situation where farmers are being taxed by the terrorists and bandits before they are allowed to work on their farms is unprecedented and it must be stopped by the government before it is too late.

“We are in a recession in the country, yet, criminals are still preventing farmers from going to farm to harvest. We are not aware of any country where similar lawlessness is taking place without being adequately checked.

Furthermore, the President prayed that the Lord comfort the relatives of those who were killed and save our nation from total collapse in Jesus’ name.