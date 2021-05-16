BringBackGEJ | Youths Vow to Compel Goodluck Jonathan to Contest 2023 Election

A section of Nigerian Youths under the aegis of ‘Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck Jonathan 2023’ have vowed to purchase nomination forms and compel Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement jointly issued by Teddy Omiloli, its national chairman and Douye Daniel, its Director of operations, the group described Jonathan as the solution to the Nigeria problem.

“After a vivid look into the ideologies and activities of our present political players which includes the youths and elders, we saw in Goodluck Jonathan, a true democrat, a nation builder, a divine-inspired goal oriented leader of integrity that has the solution to the present Nigeria problem. Jonathan has proven that he can sacrifice anything to ensure the unity, peace and development of our great nation Nigeria.

“We, the youths of this great nation, after discovering the Nigeria problem and found the solution in Jonathan, are calling on all Nigerians including our political elites, present administration and religious leaders to join the call for the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and also join our #BringbackGEJ project.

“We the youths are ready to purchase Jonathan’s nomination form in any party he chooses to flag from and will fund his electioneering campaign from beginning to end the moment he accepts this divine call. We decided to take this up as a result of our readiness to contribute in restructuring Nigeria for a better future.

“Jonathan met a Nigeria with a faulty constitution, saw the need to restructure Nigeria and called for a national confab in 2014, but was not allowed to implement it, rather he was voted out of office in 2015 because most Nigerians, including we the youths, were too blind then, to see that our problem as a nation is our inability to re-discuss our union as a people after living together for 100 years without moving forward as a result of some mistakes we directly or indirectly made.

“The African giant should not be allowed to collapse by simple lies sold to us by enemies of this nation through our lazy brothers that are out to make money at the expense of the lives of their fellow Nigerians.

“Most of these secessionists leaders and campaigners are living outside the shores of Nigeria with their families and busy deceiving people of supposed promise land in Biafra and Oduduwa Republic, rather than putting those energies in taking advantage of the number of market and the economic power we will possess as a united and peaceful Nigeria.

“A united, focused and developed Nigeria is an economic power-threat to some world powers and first world nations,” the youths noted in the statement.

“We should all work together with the government as one big family leaving religious, ethnic, tribal and cultural sentiments aside, so that the present security and economic challenges facing the nation today will become a thing of the past.

“We need to get it right as a country. We have to all rise to serve our fatherland with love, strength and faith. Remember that the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. Nigeria is ours and will always be our unique home.

“We can together rebuild a Nigeria of our dream. We call on every Nigerian to lend a voice to the demand for the return of Goodluck Jonathan come 2023 as he has no choice but to accept the call for him to render service to humanity in the capacity of the President of Nigeria,” the statement read.