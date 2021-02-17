British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing Joins #BeLikeNgoziChallenge

British high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing

has joined a Twitter challenge developed to celebrate as well as commemorate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her triumph in becoming the new director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala on Monday, shattered the record books as the first female and African to be appointed the DG of the organization.

Shortly after her emergence as WTO boss, Nigerians took to Twitter to celebrate the ex-minister of Finance by dressing up in NOI’s signature head tie, Ankara, and glasses.

Meanwhile, joining the challenge, Laing took to her official twitter handle to share a video of herself wearing headgear and Nigerian fabric.

She wrote, “Hey my sister, Ngozi, we’re so proud of you, the new director-general of the World Trade Organisation. Every young girl out there, please you can achieve same; all you have to do is be yourself and work really hard.