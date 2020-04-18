British High commissioner to Nigeria Sends Condolence Message to Government and Family Over the Death of Abba Kyari

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria ,Her Excellency Catriona Laing CB has sent a Condolence message to the friends and family of the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.

This statement was revealed on the Twitter account of the United Kingdom in Nigeria @UKinNigeria :

“A statement from the British High Commissioner to Nigeria @CatrionaLaing1, following the death of Abba Kyari.”

The Commissioner expressed her sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased and mentioned her encounter with the former CoS to the President,stating that she valued their open, honest and Frank dialogues.

