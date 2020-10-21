0 comments

British Parliament To Discuss Sanctions Against Nigeria As Over 100,000 Petitioners Sign Online Request

The British parliament is set to discuss sanctions against Nigeria as more than 100,000 petitioners have signed an online request.

The new sanctions regime allows individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted.

If found guilty, sanctions will be imposed on members of the Nigerian government and police force involved in any human rights abuses.

There have been deeply concerning reports of a Nigerian police force unit (SARS) engaging in illegal activities and human rights abuses, and there have also been reports of police firing at protestors calling for SARS to be disbanded.

Deploying sanctions would provide accountability for and be a deterrent to anyone involved in violations of human rights.

The Parliament considers all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate.

As at the time of filing this report it had gotten 107,853 signatures.

