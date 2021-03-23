British Racing Team, McLaren, Signs 13-year-old Nigerian-American, Ugo Ugochukwu, On A Long-Term Deal

A British Motor Raving Team, McLaren, has signed Ugo Ugochukwu, a 13-year old son of famous Nigerian model Oluchi Onweagba, to a long term deal.

McLaren disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Monday.

The FIA European Karting champion was signed at the same age as the famous Lewis Hamilton.

Andreas Seidl, who is the Team Principal explained how McLaren will continue to identify and sign young talent such as Ugochukwu.

“This signing reflects our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis

“Ugo is a promising young talent with strong development prospects. While he is still early in his career, it is clear he has the ingredients to be successful in the sport,” he said.

ZAK Brown, McLaren’s Chief Executive Officer, gave an insight into how long the team have been watching Ugochukwu’s progress in prestigious karting competitions such as the FIA’s European Championship, and the Challenge of the Americas Junior Championship that he won in 2018

According to him, “We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it. Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential.”

Ugochukwu, who began his karting career in New York State in 2013, said: “I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”