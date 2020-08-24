BT Entertainment: 100 Most Influential Women In Africa, Alade, Sinach Makes The List

Sinach and Yemi Alade has recently joined the 20 Nigerians who successfully made it to the list of 100 most influential women in Africa in year 2020.

Some of the women involved in the top 100 list from Nigeria is Linda Ikeji, Yemi Alade, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Spinach.

The women included in the list of most influential are Individuals that serve as role models worthy of emulation by the upcoming and much younger generation.

Out of the listed 100, Nigerian women are no doubt making giant strides in impact brought and leading the way for others to follow, as can be surmised after 20 of them were listed in 2020 most influential women in Africa.

A Public Relations firm in Africa, Avance Media said that the list comprises of women from 34 different countries in Africa, prominent, and are viewed by others as role models in their societies.

Nigeria has the highest number of women representatives on the list, accompanied by Ghana, South Africa.