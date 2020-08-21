0 comments

BT Entertainment: Adekunle Gold’s Much Anticipated AfroPop Volume 1 Out Now, Endorsed By Olamide

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has had fans on the edge of their seats over the past week, dropping hints of his new album, AfroPop Vol 1 set to debut today, Friday.

In response to the clamoring of fans desperate for a release date, AG yesterday tweeted, “Midnight we feast all weekend”, as AfroPop was released in the early hours of this morning. The tweet also features a teaser of the already potentially blockbuster album.

Famous “Baddo Sneh” musician of YBNL records, Olamide upped the anticipation, as he tweeted:

Five hours later, at exactly 12 midnight, the singer dropped the link to the album, immediately earning over a thousand retweets.

Meanwhile, fans have expressed their impatience over the album’s release, while some have been lucky enough to get a sneak preview even before the release date. Take a look:

“Guess who dropped byy😭! AG Baby brought his listening party to my house guys I’ve fainted😭😭😭 Afro pop vol 1 is a madddness . Koba!! Aaaee!! misenor senor!! listened to it FIRST! AG Baby exclusive fan, sir @adekunleGOLD my baby you killed and mudered this tin!! AUG 21❤️”— @Lamide of Lagos.

