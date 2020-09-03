BT Entertainment: African-American Filmmaker, Tyler Perry Hits Billionaire Status – Forbes

African-American Tyler Perry, the first black in history to own a major film studio which is regarded as one of the largest in the film industry has continued making meaningful grounds in the society.

Another milestone was reached by the film producer and actor, as the Global Media Company, Forbes has announced recently that the once homeless Tyler Perry has achieved status as being regarded to as a billionaire.

The actor’s media mogul since 2005, turned up with $1.4 billion in pre-tax income, as his net worth was estimated to be around $1 billion.

His current income has made the actor to purchase property in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Wyoming.

Perry who said earning status of coming from humble beginnings sure explains a lot, as it means you initially were impoverished.

“The difference comes from ownership, I earn lots of profits because i own everything from the lights to the sets.

The producer is also set to be crowned with the Governor’s award at the 2020 Emmy awards scheduled for late September.