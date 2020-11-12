BT Entertainment: After ‘Game Of Thrones’ I Was Completely In Debt, Hungry – Jason Momoa

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, famous for his part played in Game of Thrones, Justice League and Aquaman, confessed that he went bankrupt and was in debt after his role in HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones.

His words, “I mean, after Game of Thrones, we were hungry. I couldn’t get any jobs. When you have babies and you are completely in debt, it is very challenging,”

The Aquaman star is married to an actress, Lisa Bonet and they are the parents of two children.

Momoa is also a step-dad to actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s ex-husband’s daughter and rocker Lenny Kravitz.

He noted, however, that when he was cast in the Justice League, his luck improved in 2016, as he headlined the mega-hit film Aquaman two years later.