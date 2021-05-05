BT Entertainment: Call A Producer Out, If He Demands Sex — Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy, Mavin CEO and music producer, has acknowledged that female artistes face more challenges than their male counterparts in the Nigerian music industry.

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, the 36-year-old beat-maker said that sex is often demanded from many female singers by music producers and TV personalities.

Don Jazzy, who spoke in a blend of Nigerian Pidgin and English, said, “I have a record label, so I have male and female artistes. In the past, maybe I had the opportunity to go through a female artiste’s phone and read conversations that the female artistes had had with a bunch of producers, TV people, people in the industry.. everybody just wants sex. It’s tiring. I feel sorry for them.”

He said the system is flawed and needs to be fixed, adding that he believes the society needs to raise the male child better

“We need to fix the system in general. We need to train the male child better,” Don Jazzy said.

When asked about an alternative solution, he said that female artistes should publicly expose music producers and media personalities who demand sex in exchange for a deserved favour.

His words: “If these young ladies start calling them out, that’s a start. If a producer says he wants to sleep with you, call him out!”