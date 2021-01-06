BT Entertainment: COVID-19 Forces Organizers To Postpone Grammy Awards

By Seun Adeuyi

The organizers of the Grammy awards ceremony, Recording Academy, has announced the postponement of the date for the 63rd Annual Grammy awards slated to hold on March 14.

It said the show was rescheduled due to concerns over the second wave of COVID-19.

On its Instagram page, the organizers with the handle, @recordingacademy, on Wednesday, said the event will now hold on March 14, 2021.

It said those in the music industry’s health and safety was of great concern, hence the rescheduled date.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” the message read.