BT Entertainment: Davido Considers Quitting Music

By Seun Adeuyi

Multiple award-winning singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken to his verified Twitter handle, @davido, to state that he considers quitting music.

This coming shortly after there were multiple online reports that he had a brawl with Burna Boy at a nightclub, in Ghana, on Sunday.

TheBreakingTimes learnt that the incident occurred at Twist nightclub in the west-African country where the singers were said to have gone for a concert. Fellow Singer, Wizkid was also said to have attended the event.

“I go leave this music for una.” the FEM singer simply tweeted, on Monday.

Both Burna Boy and Davido’s camp have so far kept mum over the alleged brawl at the club in Ghana despite videos that have surfaced online.