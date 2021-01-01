BT Entertainment: D’banj Announces Birth Of Daughter

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian Musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known by his stage name, D’banj, on Friday took to his verified Instagram account to announce the birth of his baby girl.

The self-acclaimed Kokomaster, was apparently filled with joy, by posting several pictures alongside a caption to make the announcement.

While a picture showed the proud father carrying his newborn, others showed his wife with her baby bump.

The Singer wrote:

“As I hold my daughter, my own babylet, in my arms on this day, all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes. You are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honoured His words in Psalms 65:11

“And to my beautiful wife, Lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still taking care of all of us.”

“You are wonderful love and a rare gem. I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with. I love you. Happy New year. 2021 is full of grace. Zane your Little sister is here!”