BT Entertainment: Dr. Dre Finally Home And Already Back In The Studio After Brain Aneurysm

By Seun Adeuyi

Music mogul, Dr. Dre is already back in the studio, just a day after getting released from the hospital. He was reportedly taken to the Intensive Care Unit on Jan. 4 following a brain aneurysm.

Grammy-winning producer Focus shared a photo of himself alongside Dre and others in the studio, last weekend.

Focus captioned the Instagram post, “My big Bro is Super Good!!! We Working…”

Ice T also recently in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @FINALLEVEL, shared a promising update about Dre’s health.

“Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” the rapper tweeted on Friday.

Also on Friday, TMZ reported that Dre will continue receiving 24/7 medical care at his home in Los Angeles. Doctors were unsure what caused the bleeding, but he was apparently stable and lucid.

The 55-year-old Grammy-winning rapper and producer previously let fans know on Instagram that he’s “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.”

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” he wrote Jan. 5.

Dre was in the middle of a contentious legal battle with his wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage last year. On Jan. 11, it was announced that the couple had reached a temporary financial agreement, with Dre paying Young $2 million.