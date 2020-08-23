0 comments

BT Entertainment: Funke Akindele-Bello Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Husband (PHOTOS)

Actress Funke Akindele-Bello has recently shared some gorgeous looking pictures of herself and husband, Abdulrasheed Bello celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary together.

Funke’s Instagram page has been loaded with comments from fans who felicitated with the couples on their fourth wedding anniversary.

The actress with her husband who also is known as JJCskillz, were both dressed in traditional attires and took some stunning photos together.

The caption accompanying the photo read, “All Glory to God!!! as well as more years to spend together in proficient wealth and health. I love you my King @jjcsskillz”.

See Photos Below:

