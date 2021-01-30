BT Entertainment: Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo Kicks Against #sillhouettechallenge

By Seun Adeuyi

Mercy Chinwo, a gospel musician, has berated ladies participating in the viral x-rated silhouette challenge.

Social media was flooded with the silhouette challenge in the past few hours as users post naked videos with a red filter.

With the challenge, ladies on social media are showing off their curves using red light filters, door frames, etc.

In a post on her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo, warned women against following every trend online, even as she condemned the silhouette challenge.

The singer also demanded that women be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit in their thinking.

“Dear women, you do not have to follow every trend. Carry thyself with dignity, know your worth. This is why you are different.

“Let your light so shine before men so that they may see your good works (Lifestyle, character) and glorify your father in heaven.. #ISTANDAGAINSTSILHOUTTECHALLENGE,” her post read partly.

Chinwo urged women to desist from imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around them but instead carry themselves with dignity.

“Stop imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around you, but be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit through a total reformation of how you think.”