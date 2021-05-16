BT Entertainment: Ijebu Explains Why Acting As Gateman Is His Favourite Role

Nigerian actor Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebu has explained why acting as a gateman is his favourite movie role.

In an Instagram interview, Ijebu said the incessant change of costumes for other roles has endeared him more to the role of gateman in films.

According to the 42-year-old: “I prefer acting as a gateman because I won’t get to change costumes but other roles will require me changing into different costumes from scene to scene, and at the end of the day, I would have ended up using all the clothes in my car boot.

“But playing a gateman role, I don’t need to change clothes, I just have to welcome the owner of the house when he or she returns and carry their bag into the house and then continue with the same costume.”

The actor who is famous for speaking in the Ijebu dialect of the Yoruba language, noted that he had lost count of the number of movies he had acted in playing the role as it has been his favorite role.