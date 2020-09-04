BT Entertainment: Ini Edo Bags Appointment To Become NDI Ambassador For Women Empowerment

Actress Ini Edo has been appointed to become the National Democratic Institute (NDI) ambassador for empowering women across the globe.

NDI goes about their businesses working with other interested partners to set up democratic institutions in the society.

The move by the agency to appoint Ini Edo was to boost the chances women have in representing their country in public’s offices, address further their opportunities in electioneering periods.

Upon her appointment, Ini Edo affirmed that she would thrive to ensure that violence perpetrated against women in the society ceases, adding that she looks forward to partner with experienced stakeholders in same field so to achieve maximum results.

Continuing, she explained that she plans working with other influential persons so as to make sure that women participates more in electoral processes in the country.

“I am not alone, as I will seek the help of former women heads of state and NGOs so together, we can achieve set goals of ensuring that women strongly compete in electoral offices in Nigeria”, she stressed.

Ini Edo called on Youths in the country to rise and have say in country’s affairs, women in the country should never give up on their dreams, invest on themselves and should not relent in praying to God.