BT Entertainment: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Will End In 2021

After running for more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family shared on social media.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!”

The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also launched several family members’ fashion and beauty business empires and led to Kardashian West’s reinvention as a social justice crusader and aspiring lawyer.

Besides Kardashian West, others names attached to the statement were Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner; Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick.

The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a farewell that will be prolonged, as the new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

In 2006, family matriarch Kris Jenner started the journey, pushing the idea of a show featuring her family, at a time when the similarly themed “The Osbournes” was enjoying major popularity.

Ryan Seacrest and his production company were interested, and they were sold on the idea after sending a camera crew to capture a Kardashian family barbecue.

The show was an immediate hit, and the family name gained instant celebrity status, loved or hated, but always talked about.

The show’s early focus was on Kris Kardashian and her daughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, their relationships and their business exploits. The daughters’ partners, including Disick, Lamar Odom and Reggie Bush, were featured.

In subsequent seasons, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner took on more prominent roles and achieved the same kind of fame as the Kardashian women.