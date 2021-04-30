BT Entertainment: #LalaVideo Trends As Nigerians Applaud Davido For New Music Video

Yesterday, Davido’s new music video for the song “La La” dropped, and his fans have taken to social media to applaud the ingenuity of the artiste.

The song featuring CKay, was shot in a stadium with Davido and a host of other celebrities especially artistes signed to his record label, DMW, playing a football match.

His fans took to their Twitter accounts to hail the singer.

@_ Ewawumi wrote: “When it comes to Music video, Davido is the best. He’s creative Mehn, #LalaVideo is clear ASF❤️❤️😍😍😍”

@damilareoficial wrote: “davido is actually the only african artist that make the best music video !! watch #LalaVideo ??!!”

@tife_fabunmi wrote: “Davido came and upgraded music videos in Africa. A Pacesetter.”

@oyimzy tweeted: “When it comes to making music videos creative and fun, Davido never disappoints, King!! #LalaVideo”

This Video too sweet 😭😭😭

Okocha na 30BG Coach 🤣 #LalaVideo — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) April 29, 2021

Davido attracts foreigners to listen to Afrobeats with his music videos in the Early 2011s.



He is 🐐 #LalaVideo — Rozapepper 😈 (@Rozapepper) April 29, 2021

The musician’s A Better Time album continues to enjoy streams across music streaming platforms after its release in November 2020.

The 17-track album which features a host of local and international artistes debuted at number 170 on the Billboard Top 200 Album charts.