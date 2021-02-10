BT Entertainment: Lil Frosh Remanded In Prison Over Alleged Assault On Girlfriend

Embattled Nigerian rapper Sanni Goriola better known as Lil Frosh, has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, over the alleged assault on his girlfriend.

It would be recalled that Gift Camille, girlfriend to the singer, in a statement released via her social media account, accused him of battering her.

Camille narrated how the singer hit her different times, recorded her naked and threatened to release the videos if she spoke up.

Reacting to the allegation, the entertainer was given the boot by his label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

A suit was filed against the singer before the Lagos State Magistrate Court in Yaba by the Lagos State branch of International Association Of Women Lawyers, following the development.

On Tuesday, the singer was however arraigned before Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, for a hearing.

The Magistrate after hearing the case, also ordered that Lil Frosh be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Center.

She adjourned the matter till March 9, 2021.