BT Entertainment: Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On Trump’s Presidential Pardon

By Seun Adeuyi

Rapper Lil Wayne, has finally expressed gratitude to Donald Trump, the former President of the United States (US), for the presidential pardon granted to him.

In his final hours as the US President, Trump had granted the American rapper residential pardon

Taking to his Twitter account, @LilTunechi, on Thursday, Wayne thanked Trump for recognising that he has a lot of responsibilities.

“I want to thank President Trump for recognising that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!” he tweeted.

I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!



– Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 21, 2021

TheBreakingTimes recalls that, in an official White House statement that was released on Tuesday, January 19, Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted the sentences of 70 additional individuals with Wayne on the list.

Wayne, 38, had not yet been sentenced, after pleading guilty last December for carrying a loaded firearm while travelling on a private jet.

He is regarded by many contemporaries as one of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation and often cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time.