BT Entertainment: “#MadeinLagos In A Min” – Wizkid Set To Release Much Anticipated Album

Nigerian Singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid, seems to be finally ready to release his much anticipated forthcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos‘.

In a tweet, yesterday night, Wizkid let his fans know he is set to release the album, which he said will be shared in his next tweet.

The tweet got 2k retweets in less than 20minutes as fans get all hyped and ready to receive the album.

The album was supposed to have been released on October 15th but Wizkid put it on hold due to the nationwide protests against police brutality.