BT Entertainment: Material Things Are Becoming Irrelevant To Me, Says Davido

By Onwuka Gerald

Music star David Adedeji Adeleke popularly referred to as Davido, has stated that material possessions are becoming useless to him.



The singer who many knows to display wealth on social media and music videos, said they seem not to matter, saying that the important thing to him presently is the air he breathes.



The artiste stressed that since his close friend Zimbabwe socialite, Ginimbi died, he got other side of reality and that materials belongings are in the end irrelevant.



According to him, “I just lost a close friend, Ginimbi; the guy is from Zimbabwe and got all he ever wanted. His death made me realize that being poor, rich matters not and that one just have to be grateful for being alive”.



“My popularity ensures that my daughter Imade gets preferential treatment in school. She is at times scared when fans chase us in the car, anytime she asks I would reply I am being loved by them”, Davido explained.