BT Entertainment: Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez To Be Her Shooter

Megan thee stallion in a recently surfaced video identified rapper Tory Lanez as the person that shot her during an argument that broke out between both superstars in July.

Before now, there has been much circulated rumor that the rapper shot her as she attempted leaving his car back in July.

Megan has however, put speculated rumors to rest as she identified recently that the rapper Lanez is culpable and responsible for the shooting incident that happened to her.

Megan gave the revelation in a video via her Instagram account.

According to her, “I don’t like opening up about my business to the police, I am not going to allow you people lie to my face as I am from the South side”.

“Stop worrying about it, Tory shot me, and you had people going to blogs to lie about it, stop lying, You shot me!”

“I tried to keep the incident away from the internet, but you keep fueling it by saying that I hit you first.

“There were four persons in the car, you, me, your security guard and my home girl. Told him I was done arguing and got out the car. He started shooting at me from rear end of his car. You shot me!”