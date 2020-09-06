BT Entertainment: Music Artiste, Kev2tite Says He Dreams Of Surpassing Role Models Such As 2 Face, Burna Boy

Nigeria’s rising hip hop sensation, Kelvin Iwezife also known as Kev2tite, said he decided not to rest during pandemic period because he wanted to be counted among the best in the music industry.

The upcoming artiste mentioned some names he regarded as his role models to be Rick Ross, 2 Face Idibia, Burna Boy amongst others.

According to him, “their achievements in the industry can greatly be attributed to the their individual talents as we as time spent in the industry.

“I hope and I know that one day, I certainly will achieve much more than my models”, he assured fans.

He explained that the rap style of music has always been his calling, and is also considered as part of his childhood, adding that it has helped him a lot in giving his fans kind of music they desire.

“Encouragement came since I was in primary school, I believed singing was my hobby, and my family also advised that I should take it serious.