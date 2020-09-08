BT Entertainment: Nigeria, Like Other African Countries Were ‘Jinxed’ By The White – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has explained what he thinks to be the problem of lack of development in Nigeria via his social media account.

He responded to a question about persons or body that laid curse on Nigeria, asked by actress, Uche Jombo by saying westerners are to be held culprit for happenings in Nigeria.

In his claim, he believed the Whites made the country in a way development would never be achieved, so we can keep depending on them for answers.

Edochie said that not just Nigeria, but other African countries suffers the same affliction.

In his tweet: Oyibo people! They made in a way that nothing works so we keep having pandemonium and conflict within ourselves. “Its the same in other African countries, we need to wake up”.