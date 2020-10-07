BT Entertainment: Rema, Burna boy Nominated For Best African Act Category In 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Nigerian musicans, Rema and Burna Boy have been announced as nominees in the 2020 MTV European Music Award Best African Act category.

Burna Boy won the category in 2019.

Commenting on his nomination, Burna Boy said, “A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music.“

Other African artistes in the category include; Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), and Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo).

On the international scene, Lady Gaga leads the pack with seven nominations.

They include “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” and “Best Video” for her duet with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” which also secured her a position in the “Best Song” and “Best Collaboration” categories.

Music group from Asia, BTS and Justin Bieber each received five nods, within categories including “Biggest Fans” and “Best Pop.”

The nominations include three new categories: “Best Latin,” “Video for Good” and “Best Virtual Live.” The “Best Local Act” category returns, with nominations including Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B for “Best US Act,” Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd for “Best Canadian Act” and Dua Lipa for “Best UK & Ireland Act,” and more.

The two-hour “2020 MTV EMAs” will air globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on the 8th of November, 2020.

Music lovers can begin to cast their votes today, as voting is now open at https://www.mtvema.com/en-africa/vote/