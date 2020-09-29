BT Entertainment: Rema Thanks Barack Obama For Listening To His Song

Nigerian musican, Rema has appreciated Ex-President of the United States (US), Barack Obama for listening to his song.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that back in December 2019, Obama released his playlist of favourite songs for 2019 and two Nigerian music stars, young maverick, Rema and Grammy-nominee, Burna Boy made the list.

“from hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” Obama wrote while sharing the playlist of 35 songs.

Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody‘ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man‘ made the list.

Rema in a recent tweet showed appreciation to the ex-president for recognizing how much of a great song ‘Iron Man’ is.

He tweeted, “Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN.”

Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020