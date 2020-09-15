BT Entertainment: Rihanna Puts Her 8-Bed-Room Mansion For Sale At N14.6bn

Music sensation, Rihanna has put her mansion located in London for sale, which is valued at N14.6bn.

The property which is white in colour was built by William Holme Twenty sometime in year 1844.

The mansion which has been Rihanna’s residential home since 2018, spreads across 6,332 sq ft with lots of reception room.

The singer rented the mansion for N8.2 million a week, but has officially said she is ready to part ways with the mansion.

The Mansion has many reception rooms like formal and causal dining rooms, kitchen, study room, eight large bedrooms, family room and a gym room.

Meanwhile, an expert on property belongings, Miles Shipside said the interior and exterior parts of the mansion has beauty compared to a diamond.