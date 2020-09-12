BT Entertainment: Seven Nollywood Stars Inaugurated As LAWMA Ambassadors

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has endorsed seven Nollywood stars to become its ambassador as part efforts in sensitizing citizens on the benefits of keeping the environment clean.

Some of the selected Ambassadors are Tobi Bakare; Bolanle Ninalowo; Olatayo Amokade; Foluke Daramola; Onyebuchi Ojeh amongst others.

Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni on the inauguration ceremony, explained that it behoves every citizen in Lagos to join collective efforts to ensure Lagos remains clean.

He said the stars selected from Nollywood was done so as to encourage and foster relationships between the Agency and its immediate public.

According to him, the seven selected ambassadors will now be new faces of LAWMA as they look to raise up to 10 million followers that will help achieve their desired goals.

He advised the residents to carryout activities that will be beneficial in helping to keep the environment clean, while desisting from dumping refuse into drainages as well as littering roads.

“The best thing to do by them is to ensure they seperate their wastes into different refuse bags as demanded by the Governor Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.