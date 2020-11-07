BT Entertainment: Singer Davido Expresses Delight As He Finally Gets His Correct Instagram Username After 10 Years Of Begging

For 10 years, Popular Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido, had to beg a Brazilian on Instagram.

But for what reason? Well, he just wanted to use his stage name as a username on platform.

The ‘FEM’ crooner, whose former username was @davidoofficial, created the account 10 years ago but couldn’t use ‘Davido’ because the name had already been taken by the Brazilian guy.

However, after begging for a decade, the Brazilian released the username for him.

Expressing his delight on Twitter, he wrote: “Finally!!!!! NEW IG NAME: DAVIDO … lol I literally begged some Brazilian guy for like 10 years on ig to free this name for me !! Thank you 😀😀😀”

