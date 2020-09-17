BT Entertainment: Singer Davido To Feature In Hollywood Movie, ‘Coming To America’

Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name ‘Davido’ is set to feature in the forthcoming comedy classic, Coming To America 2.

The super star has officially been listed among the cast of the movie, which is set to be released later this year.

The Hollywood movie which has continued to make waves since the 19080s has stars like Eddie Murphy and Paul Bates as its main cast.

The stars will be retaining their roles in the sequel which will be released soon.

New faces expected to be in the movie include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes and Tracy Morgan among others

Davido is now set to appear in the sequel, much to the pleasure of his fans.